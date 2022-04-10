‘What a game’ – Jurgen Klopp likens Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Manchester City to a ‘boxing fight’

Jurgen Klopp has likened his Liverpool side’s 2-2 draw with Manchester City to a boxing fight and claimed that the Reds will ‘live with’ the result.

The stalemate sees the league table remain as it was prior to kick off with Pep Guardiola’s side one point clear at the top.

But with seven league games still to go, Klopp is remaining upbeat and insists the Anfield outfit ‘will not stop chasing’.

“What a game. Wild. Better start for City, but you can describe it a little bit like a boxing fight. Both arms down for a second and you get a massive knock,” the former Borussia Dortmund boss told Sky Sports (via The Athletic).

“You can shake a little bit and then the next knock is coming from the other team. I liked a lot of things, when we played simple passes we were really dangerous and that’s how we scored the goals. It was a great game and the right result. The result we have to live with it, and can live with it.

“We will not stop chasing. That’s clear, but now we have two different competitions before we start the Premier League again — and then see who has the better finish.”

READ MORE: (Photo) Eagle-eyed fan spots ex-Everton boss at the Etihad during Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Man City

We showed real character to twice come from behind with goals from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane after Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus had both put the hosts ahead in the first half.

We do once again clash with the Sky Blues next weekend in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley in what’s bound to be yet another exhilarating game.

The match earlier today felt like a cup game at times with the end to end action and Guardiola will be the happier of the two bosses with the result.

On paper, we do have the trickier set of fixtures during the run-in but we just need to focus on ourselves and make sure we’re ready if any team fancies taking points off City.