Alan Shearer singles out one player who ‘didn’t have his greatest game’ but provided a key moment in the match

It’s always tough to shine in a match of such magnitude as the game at the Etihad Stadium but Alan Shearer name checked one player as not playing to their full potential.

Speaking on Match of the Day and analysing Liverpool’s second half performance, the 51-year-old said: “Straight away in the second half, totally different. Henderson winning the second ball which he did really well all game and what about that pass from Mo Salah.

“He didn’t have his greatest game but the weight of pass to Mane and it’s a magnificent finish”.

Mo Salah hasn’t been in the form that we have become so used to seeing, specifically since his return from AFCON, and that has been noticeable in his game of late.

As the former Newcastle United man said though, for him to be able to play that pass to Sadio Mane for our second goal – it shows the class he clearly has in his locker.

Due to the magnitude of every game that remains this season, Jurgen Klopp can’t afford to drop the Egyptian King and so he will have to play through his bad form.

This assist would have been a huge step in the right direction for him and it’s clear he’s not far from being back to his world-beating best.

