Andy Robertson on a ‘good fight’ at the Etihad Stadium as Liverpool and Manchester City draw 2-2 in the Premier League

Eyes around the world were pinned on Liverpool and Manchester City, with Andy Robertson taking a key part in the day’s proceedings.

Everyone was praying for victory but, in the end, Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola had to settle for a point each and both now look toward their hectic fixture schedules.

There was no denying the two best teams in the country were on show and our No.26 was happy with his teams effort, in a very competitive game.

The 28-year-old wrote after the match: ‘Good fight. We will keep going! #YNWA‘.

We meet the league leaders again in Wembley after a second-leg with Benfica in the Champions League and there’s still so much to play for in just seven weeks.

It’s going to be a dramatic end to the season and one of the only things guaranteed is that we will need to keep fighting for a chance of any more silverware.

