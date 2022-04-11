BBC pundit believes ‘Klopp deserves a lot of credit’ for Manchester City performance and backs Liverpool to ‘win in the FA Cup’

There’s no denying the importance of Jurgen Klopp to our football club and one pundit has singled out his role in our team’s performances.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Football Daily podcast, Nigel Reo-Coker said: “Liverpool needed to win or get a point as if they’d lost they would have felt like the title race was over.

“The character and strength they showed to come back twice against City – Klopp deserves a lot of credit for that.

“Liverpool have already taken care of their business in the Champions League so their game with Benfica on Wednesday is much easier than City’s at Atletico, I think they will be a bit more relaxed and will win in the FA Cup.”

Let’s hope that we can get through the Benfica game relatively unscathed and that Manchester City’s tie against Atletico will be a tough occasion for Pep Guardiola’s side.

That way, when we travel to Wembley we should be able to have the edge in terms of fitness and mentality for the FA Cup semi-final.

Reaching a final and beating the league leaders will also provide a big confidence boost, ahead of the final six weeks of the season.

