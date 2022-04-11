Diogo Jota tells his teammates and the Liverpool fans to ‘believe’ ahead of the final seven weeks of the season

It’s almost becoming far too regular that Diogo Jota gets himself on the score sheet, as his role in the Liverpool squad becomes even more crucial.

Our No.20 has continued to rise to the big occasions and his goal against Manchester City came from a brilliant move involving Thiago Alcantara, Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

He may not be the prettiest of players to watch but his role of putting the ball in the back of the net is one of the hardest in the whole team.

The 25-year-old took to his social media accounts after the game and wrote: ‘Believe until the end ⚽️‘.

There’s still seven massive weeks left of this season and we’ll need some more goals from the former Wolves man, if we want to end it with silverware.

Thanks to Jurgen Klopp though, there’s plenty of belief amongst the squad and the supporters – let’s go and win all four trophies!

