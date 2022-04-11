‘From now on I will train hard’ – Ex-Liverpool favourite Dirk Kuyt to make his boxing debut in October

Dirk Kuyt has explained that he is looking for a celebrity opponent to fight in a boxing match.

The former Liverpool and Netherlands star has claimed he ‘misses’ competitive sport after hanging his boots up back in 2018 following a successful 20-year-long career.

He told the Humberto Talk Show (via Give Me Sport): “As a former football player, I know what it’s like to be in a stadium.

“It’s been about four years since I stopped playing football. And of course, I miss that tension and that struggle to win a match.

“I have practiced many other sports, such as tennis, paddle tennis and fitness. But getting into a ring is new to me.

“So I would love to get into that battle against another celebrity. From now on I will train hard.”

The former Anfield favourite was renowned for his work rate – he’ll certainly need bags of energy in the boxing ring.

It’s great to see he’s wanting to stay active, though, and it will be intriguing to see how he fares in another sport.

He was certainly a great player for the Reds – the former No. 18 scored 51 goals in 208 appearances for the club between 2006 and 2012 and also earned over 100 caps for his national side.

Kuyt is set to take part in an event in October organised by kickboxer Rico Verhoeven, but has yet to find a willing opponent.

It’ll be interesting to see who agrees to fight the 41-year-old and we wish him all the best for the future.