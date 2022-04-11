(Image) Liverpool “offside” from 2013/14 exposes insanity of Richards’ ‘harsh’ Sterling claim

Micah Richards boldly claimed that the offside call for Raheem Sterling’s goal in the second-half of Liverpool’s clash with Manchester was ‘harsh’.

In one screenshot shared on Twitter, however, by @SteKelly198586, it certainly brings into perspective just how upsetting the offside decision against the former Red was during the 2013/14 campaign.

When used appropriately, VAR has been a helpful tool allowing Jurgen Klopp’s men to play their offside trap and high line effectively, as has been on display for much of the season.

You can catch the image below, courtesy of @SteKelly198586:

