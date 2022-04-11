(Image) Manchester City are still selling FA Cup semi-final tickets as eagle-eyed Reds spot Etihad Stadium adverts

A ticket to Wembley as a Liverpool fan can be like gold dust but it doesn’t look like that’s the case for Manchester City.

Several of our fans were in attendance at the Etihad Stadium and managed to capture some adverts from the home side, for the Wembley FA Cup semi-final match on the following weekend.

One such fan, Twitter user @ROUNDTH3BEND, posted an image of the electronic billboard in the stadium that was advertising the tickets in question.

A quick search on their website and tickets are available to purchase today (at the time of writing) for: ‘Supporters that have previously attended three fixtures at the Etihad Stadium can purchase up to 4 tickets – Tuesday 5th April at 9am‘.

That’s four tickets at Wembley available if you’ve been to three games at their home stadium, in this entire campaign.

For some clarity, our tickets were available on a ballot for fans who had been to every FA Cup game at Anfield and many have been left disappointed from the ballot results.

Quite confusing how the team with the highest revenue are struggling to sell tickets to a semi-final at Wembley.

