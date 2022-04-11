Jamie Redknapp claims the title race is ‘impossible to call’ and outlines one fixture that may cause Liverpool serious problems during the run-in

Following Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Manchester City at the Etihad yesterday, the Reds are just one point behind the Sky Blues with seven league games remaining.

The title race is certainly heating up between the pair but Jamie Redknapp has claimed it’s ‘impossible to call’ who’ll lift the trophy at the end of the season.

The 48-year-old has also suggested that a clash between two of his former sides next month may prove pivotal in determining who finishes top come the end of the campaign.

“I find this title race impossible to call. I’ve got this feeling Liverpool v Tottenham on May 7 will be significant. Can Klopp’s crew navigate that one? That might be the match which poses them a major problem,” Redknapp told the Daily Mail (via HITC).

READ MORE: PSV legend tells Mario Gotze he ‘would never have played’ at Liverpool if the German signed for the Reds back in 2016

Spurs have been in impressive form of late and are embroiled in a tasty race to snatch the league’s final Champions League qualification spot.

Their North London rivals Arsenal are three points behind them in fifth but do have a game in hand, though.

Of course, if in May we’re still battling for the title, Antonio Conte will want to rain on our parade but we have five huge games before we can even think about that fixture.

We host Benfica in the second leg of our Champions League quarter-final clash on Wednesday before travelling to face Manchester City at Wembley in the FA Cup semi-final on Saturday.

We then face huge league games at home to Manchester United and Everton before a trip to face Newcastle United at St. James Park.

The next few weeks are absolutely pivotal in our bid for a historic quadruple – let’s hope we can prove we’ve got what it takes.