(Video) Danny Murphy explains why neutrals should be backing Liverpool over Manchester City for Premier League success

Danny Murphy has claimed that neutral football supporters should be backing Liverpool to lift the Premier League title rather than Manchester City this season.

The two sides played out an entertaining 2-2 draw at the Etihad yesterday with the result leaving Pep Guardiola’s side one point clear of the Reds with seven league games remaining this term.

The 45-year-old praised both Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp for their ability to improve players but labelled Liverpool’s recruitment as ‘more admirable’.

Murphy also claimed that nobody should want any one team to dominate leagues in Europe, as City have the potential to do, because it will become ‘tedious’ and ‘boring’.

Both teams have been exceptional in recent seasons and the gap between the two sides and the rest of the league is clear for all to see.

Although Chelsea do have a game in hand on the Anfield outfit, Thomas Tuchel’s side sit third and are 11 points behind Liverpool which emphasises the gulf in class.

Klopp will be up against Guardiola once again this weekend in the FA Cup semi-final in Wembley and there is also the potential for the two sides to meet in the Champions League final if they can successfully navigate their way through the next two rounds.

A serious rivalry between the sides has sparked in recent seasons – let’s hope it’s us that comes out on top at Anfield South on Saturday.

You can catch Murphy speaking below via @talkSPORT on Twitter.

“You’ve got to want Liverpool to win!” 🔥 “You don’t want a one team dominance in any league. It becomes tedious & boring!” Danny Murphy outlines why neutrals should want #LFC to beat #MCFC to the title. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Mglh3qcOl8 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) April 11, 2022