(Video) ‘Got an elbow’ – Klopp shares his wife’s experience in away section with Guardiola after City draw

Jurgen Klopp appeared to be discussing his wife, Ulla’s, experience in the away section with Pep Guardiola following his side’s 2-2 draw in Manchester.

The German mentioned that his partner had suffered an elbow during the Reds’ 5-0 demolition job of Manchester United at Old Trafford.

We hope that her involvement in our latest clash with the Cityzens was a bit less rough and tumble, otherwise we’d imagine that the experience was a stellar one as we secured a share of the spoils at the Etihad.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of DAZN:

