(Video) Guardiola shares what he thinks of Liverpool after superb Man City clash

Pep Guardiola admitted that Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool outfit ‘are a joy to watch’ following his side’s 2-2 draw with the Reds at the Etihad.

The result keeps the one-point gap between the two sides in place ahead of the final stretch of league fixtures set to decide where the Premier League crown will reside come the end of May.

With us having cut down the Manchester-based club’s significant lead at the top of the table with our sheer, ruthless consistency of late, there’s plenty of hope that we’ll be around to capitalise on any potential slip-ups the Spaniard’s men make between now and the end of the season.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports & Football Daily:

🗣 “Liverpool are a joy to watch.” Pep Guardiola says he’s proud of his team and now they need to go on and win all 7 remaining Premier League games to win the title. pic.twitter.com/M7E4wi1NGg — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 10, 2022