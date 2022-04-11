(Video) Jurgen Klopp on the player who ‘saved our ass’ after a dramatic game with Manchester City in the Premier League

It was a game for big players and Jurgen Klopp singled out one member of his squad, after the 2-2 draw with Manchester City.

Speaking with Sky Sports after the game, the 54-year-old said: “In the first minute they had a chance and Ali had to make the save.

“Wow! That was pretty quick and Ali saved our ass there but I think it’s clear and completely fine – the draw was the right result”.

Pep Guardiola’s side had a very fast start and it was unfortunate he was needed but Alisson Becker delivered yet another crucial save, in the early stages of the game.

Their first goal took a wicked deflection too and it’s cruel on the Brazilian to have a moment of brilliance and then see the ball end up in the back of his net moments later anyway.

Thankfully we got back into the game and, as the boss said, a point each was probably the fair result at the end of the day.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Alisson (at 3:55) via Sky Sports Football on YouTube:

