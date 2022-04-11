(Video) Neville disagrees with Richards on who has tougher PL run-in out of Liverpool and Man City & makes surprising call

(Video) Neville disagrees with Richards on who has tougher PL run-in out of Liverpool and Man City & makes surprising call

Gary Neville argued that Liverpool could reasonably be perceived to have the less strenuous run-in of Premier League fixtures compared to title rivals Manchester City.

The former Red Devil highlighted the Reds’ upcoming meetings with Manchester United and Everton – both considered historically difficult games – and the pair’s poor recent form.

Of course, this does also have to take into account our later clash with top four hopefuls Tottenham, which some may argue would balance out the debate in question.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

