(Video) ‘Out of this world’ – Neville brilliantly breaks down why Klopp has done a ‘harder job’ than Guardiola

Gary Neville was effusive in his praise of Liverpool and the transformation enabled by Jurgen Klopp following his arrival at the club.

The former fullback suggested that the German had the harder job between himself and his Manchester City counterpart prior to the Reds’ 2-2 draw at the Etihad.

The result leaves the two outfits separated by only a point, setting up a grand run of fixtures to decide the winner of the title.

This comes courtesy of Sky Sports (via The Anfield Talk):

Starting to think you might be a Liverpool fan? @GNev2 pic.twitter.com/m0RrzQoKDN — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) April 10, 2022