(Video) Paddy ‘the Baddy’ Pimblett names his all-time Liverpool XI with one former player he’d ‘take back now’

Paddy ‘the Baddy’ Pimblett’s stock is rising in the UFC game but away from MMA, he’s a massive Liverpool fan.

Speaking with BT Sport, the 27-year-old was asked to name his ‘ultimate Liverpool line-up from the Premier League era’ and it’s some squad of players.

Staying quite loyal to this current Jurgen Klopp team, eight of them are in the current squad with Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Fabinho, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah all making the team.

Two retired players made the cut as well, with “goes without saying, Huyton born and bread” Steven Gerrard and “special” Xabi Alonso – who both feature alongside our current No.3 in the middle of the pitch.

The one man in the team who is still playing but not at Anfield was Luis Suarez, a selection that was backed up with: “I’d take Suarez back now lad, I love Suarez lad – I love him!“.

Not a bad choice of players and that’s just from the past 30 years, don’t think there’d be many teams beating that one!

