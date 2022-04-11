(Video) Virgil van Dijk mesmerises Raheem Sterling with his pace and brilliant defending

When Liverpool supporters saw Raheem Sterling running through on goal, some were worried until they saw Virgil van Dijk.

Our No.4 looked like he was second favourite for the chance but his aura (as well as electric pace) meant that the job was made to look easy.

Had it been any other defender the former Red may have been more confident to run more directly at goal but the little lingering doubt of the Dutch captain’s ability, meant that the battle was already won.

The 30-year-old effortlessly stretched his legs to catch up with Manchester City’s No.7, causing him to slow down inside the box.

With the England international now stalled, our centre-half had him exactly where he wanted him and put a strong foot in to win the ball back.

The whole process was made to look easy, calm as you like!

You can watch the video of van Dijk and Sterling via Reddit user u/Dantheman6655:

