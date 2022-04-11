(Video) Watch as new footage suggests Joel Matip deflected Riyad Mahrez’s late effort over the bar and saved a point for the Reds

Riyad Mahrez was handed a golden opportunity to win the game for Manchester City but it looks like Joel Matip’s role has been underplayed.

Kevin De Bruyne played a superb pass in behind the Liverpool defence and it presented the Algerian with a chance at goal, before he cut back onto his left foot on the edge of the box.

The 31-year-old stood up Virgil van Dijk and his centre-back partner but an onrushing Alisson Becker meant that he decided to try and chip the ball over the ‘keeper, in the final stages of the game.

It looked to everyone that the former Leicester City man had overcooked his effort, as they watched it sail over the bar but a new angle suggests otherwise.

Replays seem to show that our No.32 got a toe onto the ball which changed the trajectory and could well have been enough to put in into the stands.

He was certainly owed some good luck after the deflection that caused their first goal but maybe the Cameroon international deserves some more praise for this vital touch.

Askip c j’ai pas vu le match….on voit très bien matip la toucher pic.twitter.com/ETko52e5i7 — Youbz (@Youbz2210) April 10, 2022

