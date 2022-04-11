(Video) Watch Guardiola look adoringly at Van Dijk during post-match chat with Dutch defender

Pep Guardiola was spotted looking at Virgil van Dijk admiringly during his post-match chat with the Liverpool defender prior to his presser duties.

The Dutch international was superb in the second-half of action alongside Joel Matip, with the latter playing a key role in preserving the 2-2 scoreline to hand the Reds a point from their visit to the Etihad.

As one of the top centre-halves in world football (arguably the top, as far as we’re concerned), one can only imagine how much of a delight it is to watch the 30-year-old ply his trade for the club on a daily basis, let alone for opposition managers at least twice a season.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Ziggo Sport (via @FRBlueMoon):

⭐️⭐️ Pep et VVD à la fin du match. pic.twitter.com/SVQfrxLcfG — Blue Moon (@FRBlueMoon) April 10, 2022