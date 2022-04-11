(Video) Watch Tyler Morton’s stunning long-range nutmeg goal in 4-1 thrashing of Blackpool U23s

Tyler Morton got on the scoresheet with a sumptuous effort from outside of the box during Liverpool U23s 4-1 rout of their Blackpool counterparts in the Lancashire Senior Cup semi-final.

The young midfielder lashed home a shot through the legs of one opposition starlet to find the net.

We’ve not forgotten about the No.80 nor his exciting potential after a handful of sound outings with the first-team.

With the likes of Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones and, now, Fabio Carvalho it would seem, coming through, there’s plenty of reasons to be positive about the future of our midfield.

