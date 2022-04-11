(Video) Watch Tyler Morton’s stunning long-range nutmeg goal in 4-1 thrashing of Blackpool U23s

Tyler Morton got on the scoresheet with a sumptuous effort from outside of the box during Liverpool U23s 4-1 rout of their Blackpool counterparts in the Lancashire Senior Cup semi-final.

The young midfielder lashed home a shot through the legs of one opposition starlet to find the net.

We’ve not forgotten about the No.80 nor his exciting potential after a handful of sound outings with the first-team.

With the likes of Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones and, now, Fabio Carvalho it would seem, coming through, there’s plenty of reasons to be positive about the future of our midfield.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC:

What a strike from Tyler Morton, who scored #LFCU23s third against Blackpool 👏 Watch the second half live ⤵ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 11, 2022