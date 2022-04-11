(Video) “We wanted to do better” – Jordan Henderson disappointed to leave the Etihad Stadium with a point after intense game

As he is always happy to do, Jordan Henderson faced the media after taking part in Liverpool’s draw with Manchester City in the Premier League.

Speaking with Sky Sports after the match, the 31-year-old revealed that he wanted more from the match: “It was an intense game which we knew it would be, we knew it would be tough coming here against a fantastic team.

“We wanted to come here and give it everything and try and get the win, unfortunately we couldn’t do that but at the same time we didn’t lose the game.

“Of course we wanted to do better but at the end of the day, it’s not the end of the world, we’re still in the race”.

We can’t deny that a victory would have been huge and that we are still second favourites to win the title this season but, as the skipper said, we’re still in the race.

It’s important to keep ourselves hot on the heels of the league leaders and ensure that any slip-ups from them, are capitalised on by us.

To do that though, we need to win our final seven games of the season.

You can watch Henderson courtesy of Sky Sports (via @footballdaily on Twitter):

🗣 “It’s not the end of the world, we’re still in the race.” Jordan Henderson says the draw against Manchester City hasn’t ended Liverpool's title ambitions. 💪 pic.twitter.com/txQc7uoRlm — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 10, 2022

