‘We don’t give up’ – Virgil van Dijk remains upbeat ahead of the final seven weeks of the season

It was important that we didn’t lose to Manchester City and now Virgil van Dijk believes his team can still win silverware in this campaign.

Coming away as the losing side would have seriously affected our chances of winning the Premier League this season, the draw keeps the title race very much alive.

Our No.4 was steady at the back, up against a very good Pep Guardiola side but we also showed why we’re fighting so hard for success this season.

Following the game, the 30-year-old took to his Instagram account to write: ‘Love this game! We don’t give up 👊🏽‘.

It’s great that the captain of Holland genuinely enjoyed himself at the Etihad Stadium and that was the message delivered to him from Jurgen Klopp, these games are why everyone watches and plays football.

We’ve got plenty more huge games coming up and the only way we can achieve ultimate success is by not giving up!

You can view van Dijk’s message via his Instagram account:

