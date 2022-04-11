‘We will give it everything’ – Jordan Henderson’s resilient response to Liverpool’s draw against Manchester City

All Liverpool fans would have to loved to have left the Etihad Stadium with all three points but Jordan Henderson remains positive after the result.

Our captain was solid in the middle of the pitch and illustrated why Jurgen Klopp continues to have the faith in his skipper and allow him to play in such big matches.

We are now a point behind with seven games remaining in the Premier League and that was enough for the Sunderland-born midfielder to be confident for the run-in.

READ MORE: (Video) Virgil van Dijk mesmerises Raheem Sterling with his pace and brilliant defending

Taking to his social media account, the 31-year-old wrote: ‘7 more to go. We will give it everything 🔴‘.

There’s no doubting that lads will still have the confidence to go and win as much as we can, in terms of games and silverware, for the rest of this hectic season.

We just have to believe that will be enough to get us over the line in as many competitions as possible, next stop is Benfica at Anfield!

You can view the post on Henderson’s Instagram page:

#Ep43 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Should Salah be dropped v Man City? Keita contract… and more!