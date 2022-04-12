Benfica’s Everton admits he’s been analysing ‘Alexander-Arnold and Konate’ as he looks for Liverpool’s ‘weak point’

He was always going to attract attention because of his name but Benfica’s Everton has created himself a few more headlines.

Speaking with the media ahead of the quarter-final second-leg (via BBC Sport), the 26-year-old said: “I’ve been trying to study the opponent, looking to better analyse the individual qualities of Alexander-Arnold and Konate.

“I have tried to see where they have difficulties, their weak point, so that I can exploit and have a happy night, to give joy to the fans.”

“We know that we are two goals down but we believe that things can change, especially if we score a goal first.

“We’re going with that ambition. After the analysis we did, we realise that despite the difficulty we know we’re going to encounter, we have to believe.”

Analysing the opposition is a normal part of pre-match preparations but to name check Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibou Konate is a bit underhand.

Mind games or a lack of respect, we’ll see what impact the Brazilian has on the game and whether his studying will pay off.

Let’s hope it’s the not the only time Everton have a miserable Anfield night this month!

