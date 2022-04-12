Ex-Red thinks Naby Keita has ‘top qualities’ but doesn’t think his contact should be renewed because of his injury record

Mo Salah is taking the limelight from Sadio Mane, Bobby Firmino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita, with all of their contracts ending next summer.

For our No.8, the club will have a big decision to make because their large investment in the player still hasn’t been fully repaid in terms of consistent performances on the pitch.

It’s likely the front three will be offered new deals but when it comes to the Guinean midfielder, the club may not be certain on what the best course of action would be.

Given the end of the contract coming at the end of next season, then if we did want to make money on the former RB Leipzig man – it would have to be this summer.

Speaking about what he would do, former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has said: ‘For me he has top qualities but he is injured for most of the season every season so I will try to bring someone that is more or less always available’.

Quality wise, the 27-year-old can still get into our team but his injury record and consistency could force the arm of those in charge of transfer dealings.

You can view Enrique's thoughts on Keita via his Twitter account:

