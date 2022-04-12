Former Premier League manager touts Dele Alli to move to Liverpool so we can ‘get a hell of a player’

Since his move to Everton, Dele Alli hasn’t lit up Merseyside but one pundit believes he could do if he was playing for Liverpool.

Speaking on Sky Sports (via the Liverpool Echo), Neil Warnock said: “When I look at Dele, I feel sorry for him, Everton aren’t a team good enough or strong enough to give him the ball in the right areas.

“You play him off Calvert-Lewin. Play him off the striker and give him the ball in them areas. But they don’t do that. They are under the cosh all the time.

“They pass it in silly areas and don’t play them balls into feet and get runners, which he is good at.

“I think if you put him into Liverpool or Man City’s team, then you would get a hell of a player out of him.”

The comments make sense in that any player would look better playing in our squad, especially in comparison with any team near the bottom of the table.

Since arriving in January, the former Tottenham Hotspur man hasn’t lived up to the billing that Frank Lampard may have expected when he signed him and so it’s not a deal that will ever happen.

It’s probably correct that the 26-year-old may need a move away to further his career but it won’t be Jurgen Klopp that will be arranging a transfer.

