Liverpool are ‘willing to pay’ £42 million for 17-year-old Barcelona midfielder in major summer transfer coup

There will be plenty of eyes on Liverpool’s transfer decisions this summer, once the small matter of seven intense weeks of football is finished.

According to news outlet El Nacional, there are already some plans in place for the next transfer window: ‘Liverpool have already informed Gavi ‘s representatives that they are willing to pay the release clause, if the player decides not to stay with Barca‘.

It’s been reported that the release clause is £42 million, for the 17-year-old who has played 38 games this season for the Spanish giants.

He’s played a lot of football for someone so young and the midfielder will have plenty of suitors, if the decision is made not to stay under the stewardship of Xavi.

If conversations have taken place between our club and the representatives of the Spanish international, then it could be a real possibility that the move could come to fruition.

It may only be a slight chance at the moment but the closer we get to the summer of 2023 and a new deal hasn’t been signed, the more rumours will be heard (sounds familiar!).

