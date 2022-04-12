Liverpool have shown they have no interest in extending in-form 27-year-old’s contract, claims ex-PL star

Paul Robinson has pointed to the lack of apparent discussions between Liverpool and Naby Keita as suggesting that the club are not intent on holding on to the midfielder beyond the summer of 2023.

The Guinean international is amongst a host of top talent with a contract due to expire in the relatively near future.

“Why do clubs let players go this late into their contracts if they want to keep him?” the former England No.1 told Football Insider.

“That ship has probably sailed if no talks have taken place so far. Let’s be honest, it is not a deal that would break the bank and alter the wage structure. It would just be an extension.

“The fact that nothing has been done says to me that the ship has sailed.”

The ex-RB Leipzig star has enjoyed a somewhat stellar campaign in comparison to his prior injury-ridden efforts, raising serious questions with regard to his future in Merseyside.

If our No.8 can continue to deliver this term, one would imagine that the recruitment team will some serious thinking to do in the summer.

The jury still somewhat remains out on the 27-year-old in light of his prior struggles, though the quality of his contributions this term have very much reflected the kind of player many a supporter thought we’d be getting initially from the Bundesliga.

If we can remove injuries from the equation, we’d expect a fresh contract to be in the works to hold on to a player with at least four more years to offer at the top of English football.

