Micah Richards: Jurgen Klopp will be ‘satisfied’ with Manchester City draw ‘because it keeps the pressure on’

There’s no doubting that Liverpool wanted a win against Manchester City but a draw could prove enough for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Monday Night Club, Micah Richards said: “I think deep down Jurgen Klopp will be satisfied with that because it keeps the pressure on.

“Yes, Liverpool have the harder fixtures but if City had scored at the end then it takes it to four points.

“They would have gone in that dressing room before and said ‘OK, we might not win, but we must not lose. It’s imperative that we do not lose this game’.

“You have to approach every game completely different. We know if you give Man City the time and space they will punish you, so to come away with a 2-2 draw, I think the majority of Liverpool fans would be happy with that result because it keeps the league alive.

“Liverpool took the game to Manchester City and City did the same and that’s why it was so good.”

It was a great game of football between two of the greatest teams and managers that this country has ever seen, even if the result could have been better for the Reds.

It doesn’t change much as we are a point behind and need a slip-up, in order to clinch the Premier League title and there’s only seven games to go.

We will all be satisfied with a draw if we go on to win the league but if we don’t, it could be a result we wish we had found a way to win.

