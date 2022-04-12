(Photos) Klopp and ex-Liverpool boss Benitez spotted sharing a laugh in the Etihad

Jurgen Klopp and Rafa Benitez were spotted having a conversation at the Etihad on Sunday ahead of Liverpool’s meeting with Manchester City.

It’s good to see the Spaniard in high spirits following his ill-fated Everton role.

The Merseysiders took home a share of the spoils in their visit to Manchester, preserving the one-point gap separating the title chasers.

It leaves seven games to decide the destination of the Premier League crown, with us hopeful of Klopp’s men producing another consistent end-of-season run to capitalise on any further slip-ups from Pep Guardiola’s men.

You can catch the photos below, courtesy of Jose Enrique’s Twitter account:

Agent Rafa telling Klopp how he nearly got Everton relegated 😂🔴👏👏 pic.twitter.com/w5A06BlaPf — José enrique (@Jesanchez3) April 11, 2022