(Photos) Klopp and ex-Liverpool boss Benitez spotted sharing a laugh in the Etihad

Posted by
(Photos) Klopp and ex-Liverpool boss Benitez spotted sharing a laugh in the Etihad

Jurgen Klopp and Rafa Benitez were spotted having a conversation at the Etihad on Sunday ahead of Liverpool’s meeting with Manchester City.

It’s good to see the Spaniard in high spirits following his ill-fated Everton role.

The Merseysiders took home a share of the spoils in their visit to Manchester, preserving the one-point gap separating the title chasers.

It leaves seven games to decide the destination of the Premier League crown, with us hopeful of Klopp’s men producing another consistent end-of-season run to capitalise on any further slip-ups from Pep Guardiola’s men.

You can catch the photos below, courtesy of Jose Enrique’s Twitter account:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top