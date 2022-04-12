Pundit compares ‘main man’ Mo Salah to 2013 Lionel Messi with his ‘spectacular goals’ and ‘fantastic’ performances

Despite a drop in his recent performance level, Mo Salah’s ability has still lead to him being compared to a prime Lionel Messi by one pundit.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Clinton Morrison was full of praise for the Egyptian King: “I think he’s a fantastic footballer, some of the goals he’s scoring is like Messi eight or nine years ago with some spectacular goals.

“I think it would be hard for Liverpool to replace him, I think Diaz is an exceptional young talent but I think Salah is the main man”.

There won’t be many inside Anfield that will argue that our No.11 doesn’t have talents that are comparable to the Barcelona legend, now and at his very best.

The 29-year-old is chasing the individual accolades that would place him alongside the Argentine forward and to do that, he will need to continue his abnormal goal scoring records of the past few campaigns.

Let’s see whether he can reach these heights and prove the former Crystal Palace man right.

You can watch Morrison’s comments on Salah and Messi via @SkySportsPL on Twitter:

🗣️ "It's like Messi from eight or nine years ago!" Clinton Morrison believes Mo Salah is irreplaceable for Liverpool 🔴 #SundaySpecial pic.twitter.com/2tyXZjx6nZ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 10, 2022

