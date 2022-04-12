Pundit suggests Liverpool signing may spell beginning of the end for 16-goal Anfield favourite

Kevin Campbell noted that the signing of Luis Diaz in the winter window could point to Liverpool feeling comfortable with the prospect of Sadio Mane departing the club in the near future.

Much is made of Mo Salah’s expiring contract, though it should certainly be remembered that the Senegalese international (who has registered 16 goals in all competitions) and Bobby Firmino’s terms both run out at the same time as the No.11.

“Of course they would like to keep them all but they’ve just invested a lot of money in Diaz,“ the former Arsenal star told Football Insider.

“There is also players like Harvey Elliott who really needs minutes.

“The way things look, they could survive without Mane. It would be tough to lose him though, huge. He has been amazing for them.”

Following the AFCON tournament, it’s fair to say that our No.10’s stock has risen somewhat in comparison to our Egyptian’s relative downfall in form.

It’s a reminder of the sheer talent at the former Southampton ace’s disposal, just as much as it highlights the insane levels of performance our ex-Roma hitman reached in the first-half of the campaign.

The idea of losing two key pieces of our forward line who have been integral to Jurgen Klopp’s early success is a frightening one.

That being said, it’s an eventuality we’d have to come to terms with sooner or later.

With Julian Ward having proved capable already in his decision-making too, we’ve every reason to be confident in how the team evolves going forward.

