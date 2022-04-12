(Video) “Big ones, nice ones, not as good as Klopp’s” – Steven Gerrard compares his hugging to Jurgen Klopp’s

For many, he’s the man primed to take Jurgen Klopp’s job at Anfield and now Steven Gerrard is comparing his hugging technique to our boss.

Speaking with Soccer AM, the Aston Villa manager was discussing how he treats certain players differently and he said: “When the cuddles need to be cuddles, they’re cuddles. Big ones, nice ones, not as good as Klopp’s but they’re there“.

To which Tubes, the interviewer, insinuated that the German’s hugs must hurt but our former captain said: “They don’t hurt, no they’re good“.

It was all said in good humour of course but it’s interesting to see how the Huyton-born manager mixes up the ‘Gerrard stare’ and the ‘Klopp hugs’, in his managerial style.

There’s still (hopefully) a long time before the 54-year-old leaves Liverpool and let’s hope this Premier League experience in Birmingham will bolster the abilities of the former Rangers gaffer.

It’s obvious how much he still loves the club and this interview was a much more light-hearted view at his newest role in football.

You can watch Gerrard’s comments on his and Klopp’s hugs (at 4:18) via Soccer AM on YouTube:

