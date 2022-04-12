(Video) Jurgen Klopp hits back at ‘cheeky’ reporter for Pep Guardiola question during Champions League press conference

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Gaurdiola will be forever linked because of the jobs they’re currently doing at their respective clubs.

Speaking with the media ahead of the Champions League quarter-final, our boss was asked about the comments from Manchester City’s manager which insinuated that he could possibly stay at his club forever.

The 54-year-old said: “I really think, what does my future have to do with Pep’s?

“I saw it because I have to prepare the game and I saw it because I bounced into the press conference of Pep and I actually thought he said: ‘I could stay here forever, I won’t, but I could stay here forever’.

“But you are cheeky enough to pick out one phrase: ‘I could stay here forever’.

“I’m really not sure that that’s too cool, if Pep wants to stay there forever, please do that – that has nothing to do with me”.

It was a stern response from the German and he was jumping to the defence of his managerial adversary, whilst pointing out how the Spaniard’s words were being manipulated for a question to him.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss was more than fair with his response of what any of this had to do with him and he handled it well.

You can see how frustrating it must be to be handed deliberately worded questions and having to try and side-step them all the time.

