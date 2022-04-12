(Video) Jurgen Klopp provides a fitness update on the squad: “We need to have a look for who is fresh enough”

There’s no doubting that to win all the silverware we want this season, Jurgen Klopp will need some fortune in terms of injuries.

Speaking with the media ahead of the second-leg with Benfica, the 54-year-old was asked for a squad fitness update and he said: “The next game has absolutely no influence on the line-up for tomorrow night but the last game has, so we have to see.

“Obviously, we have a super intense schedule and we have to make sure, there’s nobody injured as far as I know, in this moment but we need to have a look for who is fresh enough for this game”.

READ MORE: (Video) Kostas Tsimikas’ adoring reaction to his new Liverpool chant as he sends a signed shirt to the writer

It’s great to hear that we have a fully fit squad available at the moment, meaning (hopefully) that any players who do miss out at Anfield will be in terms of freshness and nothing else.

We can’t expect that a two-goal lead will guarantee us a place in the semi-finals and so all attention needs to be on a proper performance, in order to progress.

Let’s hope we take it seriously, secure the win early and then be able to shift some focus onto our FA Cup semi-final at Wembley against Manchester City.

You can watch Klopp’s update on squad fitness via our Twitter account (@empireofthekop) and the full press conference on our YouTube account (Empire of the Kop):

🗣️ "The next game has absolutely no impact on the line-up for tomorrow night but the next game does…" Fitness and selection update from Klopp 🤕 #LFC pic.twitter.com/0cCQo2k9FX — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) April 12, 2022

#Ep43 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Should Salah be dropped v Man City? Keita contract… and more!