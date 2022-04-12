(Video) Kostas Tsimikas’ adoring reaction to his new Liverpool chant as he sends a signed shirt to the writer

After joking that he didn’t have a song from the Liverpool fans, Kostas Tsimikas was quickly provided with a catchy tune.

During a competition on Liverpool’s YouTube account, the Greek Scouser glumly admitted that he hadn’t been rewarded with a song from the Kop yet and it captured the imagination of some supporters.

Twitter user @Marco_Ross_10 shared a video of him and his friends singing a song for our No.1 – to the tune of ABBA’s ‘Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)’:

Thanks to the catchy lyrics, the song became viral on social media and has been heard sung by some fans – although not yet in full force at Anfield.

After watching the video, our left-back was clearly delighted and arranged with the club for a signed shirt to be sent to the person who first put the video online.

He also recorded a video of himself watching the new chant and then signing the shirt and it’s obvious that he loves hearing and watching it.

You can watch the video of Tsimikas via @Marco_Ross_10 on Twitter:

