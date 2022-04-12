(Video) Reliable journalist Ornstein shares update on Salah contract compromise amidst reports of agreement nearing

David Ornstein has confirmed an expectation that Liverpool’s Mo Salah will reach a compromise with the Reds over a new contract.

Discussions between club and player have gone on far longer than fans would have been comfortable with, though latest reports do suggest that an end point is on the horizon.

The Egyptian’s current terms are set to expire in the summer of 2023, with top European outfits said to be keeping an eye on the No.11’s situation in Merseyside.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of NBC Sports:

Is Salah close to signing a new contract with Liverpool or will he leave at the end of his contract? Premier League Insider @David_Ornstein provides an update on his contract situation. #MyPLMorning pic.twitter.com/aG4bvlm9rm — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 10, 2022