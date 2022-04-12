Warnock claims Everton star on only 169 minutes with Blues would be good fit for Liverpool: ‘Feel sorry for him’

Neil Warnock has claimed that Everton’s Dele Alli would be a good fit for Liverpool or Manchester City.

The former QPR boss suggested that the Blues were struggling to get the best out of the ex-Tottenham star this term following his move to Goodison Park.

“When I look at Dele, I feel sorry for him. Everton aren’t a team good enough or strong enough to give him the ball in the right areas,” the 73-year-old told Sky Sports (via the Express).

“You play him off [Dominic] Calvert-Lewin. Play him off the striker and give him the ball in them areas.

“But they don’t do that. They are under the cosh all the time. They pass it in silly areas and don’t play them balls into feet and get runners, which he is good at.

“I think if you put him into Liverpool or Man City’s team, then you would get a hell of a player out of him.”

The Merseysiders were said to be in the market for a new midfielder in the summer, though whether a further addition will be pursued following the reported acquisition of Fabio Carvalho remains up in the air.

As far as Alli is concerned, we’d imagine that the 26-year-old will be far away from the shortlist both ourselves and Manchester City have ahead of the summer window.

Though there’s certainly a top player in the Englishman, it seems highly unlikely that either outfit will risk a punt on a player whose stock has since dramatically fallen.

A new forward will likely be considered, regardless of whether or not Mo Salah agrees on a new contract, with the right-back spot also a likely point in need of addressing to provide adequate cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

