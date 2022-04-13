Darwin Nunez makes ‘incredible’ claim over one Liverpool star who blew him away

Darwin Nunez was left suitably impressed by the reflexes of Alisson Becker after the Liverpool No.1 kept out a potential second goal from the Uruguayan in their Champions League game.

The 22-year-old’s comments post-match to Sky Italia were relayed on Twitter by ESPN senior writer, Gabriele Marcotti, with the striker on target once more against Jurgen Klopp’s Reds.

Darwin Nunez (on Sky Italia): "That Alisson save? That was incredible. I swear to you, I saw the ball going in.. and then it wasn't." — Gabriele Marcotti (@Marcotti) April 13, 2022

The 32-goal (across all competitions) has lit up both the domestic and European stages when handed the opportunity and will no doubt feel misfortunate to have been kept to a sole effort on the night.

for me alisson is the best keeper itw pic.twitter.com/T5pefEsNYi — Sef🇪🇬 (@MOBIGSACKS) April 13, 2022

READ MORE: Second Man City star joins Kevin De Bruyne on injury list during Champions League tie

At £66m, one might be inclined to argue that any prospective suitor would be getting a steal – particularly when one considers the player’s reported £125m release clause attached.

On our end, however, it’s an option that would seem just out of reach, with our recruitment team (set to be led by Julian Ward come the summer) often favouring moves in the region of £40-50m at most.

If negotiations could bring that figure down, however, or at least spread the cost over a more feasible period of time, it’s possible that we could yet be tempted by the idea of throwing our hit into the figurative ring.

Being impressed by one of the world-class members of our squad is already a pretty good place to start.

EOTK INSIDER: Does the Liverpool v Man City rivalry need more blood and thunder to be considered a ‘proper’ rivalry?