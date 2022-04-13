Fabrizio Romano says reported Liverpool target is ‘prepared to leave this summer’ as tempting asking price named

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Darwin Nunez is ‘prepared to leave in the summer’ in his latest tweet on the Uruguayan’s future.

The Benfica attacker registered yet another goal against Liverpool in the Champions League, giving the Eagles some late hope in their quarter-final clash with a second-half effort to equalise.

Goal n. 32 for Darwin Núñez this season. He’s prepared to leave in the summer, price tag around €75/80m and there’s a new agent now working to move him in June. 🔴🇺🇾 #UCL Credit to Benfica as they refused €45m in January to keep Darwin.

And he’s still 22, not a detail. pic.twitter.com/GZePGufvme — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 13, 2022

Having proved a constant thorn in Europe, there’s a growing understanding that a number of top clubs in Europe will be interested in the prospect of taking the striker away from Portugal come the end of the season.

We are reportedly one of the sides who could be tempted by the talent of the 22-year-old, with his latest performance against certainly a solid advertisement of his abilities.

With a reported £66m asking price attached, however, it’s somewhat difficult to see our recruitment team actively pursuing the No.9 without the possibility of a discount of some sort being negotiated.

With that in mind, we’d urge fans to take any reports linking us with Nunez with a pinch of salt – unless a big-money sale occurs to facilitate a bid.

