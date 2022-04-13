Guardiola admits Man City ‘in big trouble’ ahead of Liverpool game as injury concerns mount

Pep Guardiola admitted his Manchester City side are ‘in big trouble’ ahead of their meeting with Liverpool at the weekend after picking up two injuries in the Champions League.

This update comes courtesy of the Spaniard’s post-match presser, as relayed in a tweet by Kevin Palmer, with the ex-Barcelona head coach referring to concerns over the fitness of Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker.

Pep Guardiola on Man City's injuries ahead of Liverpool semi-final on Saturday: "We are in big trouble. We can't forget we played three days ago, travelled, come here, have a lot of injuries now and I don't know what will happen in the next weeks." #MCFC #LFC — Kevin Palmer (@RealKevinPalmer) April 13, 2022

The Manchester-based outfit are set to visit the English capital this Saturday to face an apparently fully healthy Reds side for their FA Cup semi-final tie.

It’s a boost for our chances of passage through to the final of the cup competition – and, too, for our hopes of achieving a historic quadruple.

At this stage of the season, during a highly intense month of football, to have so many quality options still available is nothing short of miraculous in light of our prior rotten luck.

Regardless, as we’ve no doubt Klopp would be more than prepared to back up, we’d much prefer to face a full-strength Manchester City outfit and we’ll be wishing both De Bruyne and Walker quick recoveries if possible.

