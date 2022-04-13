‘Hobbling?’ – Pundit raises Kevin De Bruyne injury concern ahead of Liverpool weekend meeting

Chris Sutton raised concerns over the fitness of Manchester City key man Kevin De Bruyne during the Cityzens’ tie with Atletico Madrid.

The visitors carry with them a 1-0 win from the Etihad, though will be hoping to avoid a comeback from Diego Simeone’s men with Real Madrid waiting in the semi-finals.

“Is Kevin de Bruyne hobbling? It doesn’t look like he is moving totally freely,” the 49-year-old told BBC Radio 5 Live.

Having performed superbly in Manchester in the 2-2 draw with the Reds at the prior weekend, losing the Belgian international would mark a blow of huge proportions for Pep Guardiola’s side.

We at the Empire of the Kop would, of course, prefer to come up against a strong outfit come Saturday, though few could deny the potentially adverse impact the midfielder’s absence would have on our upcoming opponents.

If the Reds can manage to negotiate a passage through to the semi-finals of the Champions League without having to rely on much of our senior players sitting on the bench, it’ll be a huge boost to our chances of a positive result with rested legs.

Regardless, we’ll be wishing De Bruyne nothing but a speedy recovery, if one is required.

