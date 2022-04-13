‘I think Klopp expects’ – Ex-PL star shares prediction for Liverpool v Benfica clash & makes ‘fringe players’ claim

Chris Sutton has back Liverpool to finish the job against Benfica despite Jurgen Klopp starting a weakened first-XI.

The Reds made seven changes to the side that was put out against Manchester City at the Eithad last weekend ahead of a further meeting with the Cityzens on Saturday in the FA Cup.

“I think Klopp expects the tie to be over. This is the difference with Liverpool, they have the strength in depth now,” the former Premier League attacker told BBC Radio 5 Live (via BBC Sport). “I have seen Benfica a few times and I think it will be a formailty and it will be good for some of the fringe players to get minutes into their legs.”

It’s a gamble on the manager’s end, though there’s more than enough quality on the bench to turn things around, if required.

It’s fair to say that many of us were expecting a stronger lineup against the Lisbon-based outfit tonight than what appeared, though we can more than understand the thought process behind the team selected in light of our heavy fixture list.

Realistically, tonight’s clash against the Primeira Liga side will represent one of the few (if not the only) remaining opportunities we have to rotate between now and the end of the season.

That’s not to dismiss the quality set to start on the pitch, of course, with winter signing Luis Diaz a much-welcome sight on the teamsheet.

