Klopp shares exactly what he thinks of Darwin Nunez as Liverpool links ramp up

Jurgen Klopp was effusive in his praise of reported Liverpool target, Darwin Nunez, ahead of the Reds’ impending meeting with Benfica.

The Merseysiders are said to be in the market for a new attacker this summer, with a signing in the forward department an even bigger priority if Mo Salah calls time on his Anfield career.

“Extremely good-looking boy and a decent player as well,” the 54-year-old told reporters prior to the game (via Caught Offside).

“Really good, really good, I have to say. I knew him before, of course, but he played pretty much in front of me with these tough battles with Ibou Konate. Physically strong, quick, was calm around his finish when he finished the goal off.

“Good, really good. Obviously how you say in these situations, if he stays healthy, it’s a big career ahead of him.”

The prospect of the Egyptian departing at the end of the season, however, is a far from likely one – indeed, one may safely bank on the club opting to hold on to the No.11 for another season.

Another meeting with the Lisbon-based outfit will provide both Klopp and his coaching staff with a second chance to get a proper look at the 22-year-old.

Judging by how we tend to do our business, of course, if Nunez is a genuine target for the summer, our recruitment and scouting team will have been tracking the attacker for at least a season or two beforehand.

The Uruguayan would appear to have the credentials necessary to succeed in a more challenging league than the Portuguese top-flight (no disrespect meant to the Primeira Liga).

Another top performance against us tonight will no doubt help his stock ahead of the next transfer window – particularly if we’re keen on broadening our options up top.

