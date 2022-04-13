Liverpool set for second look at cut-price Benfica star available for nearly 50% of release clause

Liverpool will get another chance to have a look at linked attacker, Darwin Nunez, during the second leg of their quarter final Champions League clash with Benfica.

The Merseysiders are set to play host to the Primeira Liga-based outfit at Anfield, having secured a two-goal lead from their 3-1 defeat of the Eagles in Lisbon.

The Uruguayan has been in scintillating form this term for Nelson Verissimo’s men, accruing 31 goals in 36 games (across all competitions).

Reportedly available for £66m in the summer (potentially an even lower fee) come the summer – a significant drop from the £125m release clause touted – as Empire of the Kop was exclusively told, one would imagine interest will be high.

Whether we’ll see our recruitment team, led by Julian Ward this summer and beyond, throw their collective hat into the ring of prospective suitors, however, remains to be seen.

The prospect of Champions League football and working for one of the top managers in world football will prove to be a more than juicy piece of bait.

Though, it’s difficult to see Liverpool casting a line for the amount stated – at least not without another discount applied.

