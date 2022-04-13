Liverpool team news confirmed: Van Dijk benched as Klopp makes three changes to backline

Though Manchester City lie just around the corner in Liverpool’s upcoming FA Cup semi-final visit to Wembley, Jurgen Klopp will be keen to remind his men of a more impending priority before them.

Villarreal await the winner of the remaining Champions League quarter-final tie in the next stage of the competition, but the Reds will have to get past Benfica (two-goal lead or no).

That’s not to undermine the advantage at the club’s disposal, though, if the opening section of the second-half of action in Lisbon was anything to go by, the Eagles have more than enough bite to spoil the party.

Ahead of Alisson Becker between the sticks, Klopp has gone with a centre-half partnership of Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate, with Virgil van Dijk presumably being rested for our trip to London at the weekend.

In the middle of the park, Jordan Henderson is joined by James Milner and Naby Keita.

Up top, Luis Diaz returns to the fold alongside Bobby Firmino and Diogo Jota.

