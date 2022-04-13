Second Man City star joins Kevin De Bruyne on injury list during Champions League tie

Manchester City could be left sweating over the fitness of Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker after the pair were substituted due to on-pitch injuries, as reported in BBC Sport‘s online coverage.

The Cityzens are set to take on Liverpool in their upcoming FA Cup semi-final tie at Wembley on Saturday, with the Reds appearing to have a clean bill of health ahead of the game in question.

A 2-2 draw between the English top-flight outfits kept the one-point gap between the two clubs at the top of the Premier League table intact.

It’s entirely possible, of course, that a further review from the medical team will reveal that the concerns which inspired their withdrawal from the field of play aren’t as serious as first feared.

On our end, having suffered an infuriating array of injuries in the last term, it’s a refreshing change of pace to look forward to a pivotal clash without taking a worrying look at our injury list.

