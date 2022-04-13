(Video) Comedy of errors hands Liverpool second goal with Firmino taking advantage of clownish Benfica defending

Bobby Firmino handed Liverpool back his side their three-goal cushion against Benfica with a second-half goal.

The Brazilian international took advantage of a bizarre array of errors at the back from the Lisbon-based outfit, with Diogo Jota supplying a superb ball from the left-flank.

The Reds find themselves a step closer to the semi-final of the Champions League with their latest effort.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

Benfica fans, look away now… 🤦‍♂️ Roberto Firmino puts Liverpool back in front with a tap in as the visitors fail to deal with the ball on two occasions! ⚽️#UCL pic.twitter.com/l2no7duumj — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 13, 2022