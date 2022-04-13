(Video) Eyewitness confirms Ukrainian Liverpool fan executed in Bucha in latest war crimes

Oleg Shylo provided an eyewitness account confirming that Dmitro Stefianko was one of several Ukrainian citizens to be executed by Russian troops in Bucha.

The Liverpool fan (pictured in ITV’s footage below in the Reds’ 2014/15 Warrior kit) was first wounded before being captured by invading soldiers and shot dead.

It’s the latest in a long line of horrific updates coming out of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and one we at the Empire of the Kop are deeply saddened to learn of.

We can only hope that increased pressure will be heaped on Vladimir Putin’s government to end the senseless violence.

Our thoughts and prayers go to Dmitro’s family, friends and loved ones.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Aeromagic_SR1 & originating from ITV (some viewers may find the content below distressing):

Ukrainian Liverpool fan were executed by Russian Solider in Bucha.

The witness recognized him and his brother talk to the ITV News.

R.I.P Dimitro 💔

I hope LFC fans hold his picture with LFC shirt on banner next match at Anfield as tribute.

Glory Ukraine 🙏@donhutch4@Carra23 pic.twitter.com/W89yAc2gSu — Brad Caprese (@Aeromagic_SR1) April 12, 2022