(Video) Fiery footage of tunnel scrap after Man City v Atletico as bizarre behind-the-scenes action aired

In one of the strangest pieces of footage we’ve come across, several Atletico Madrid stars were clipped arguing with their Manchester City counterparts as they made their way through the tunnel.

The Cityzens secured passage through to the semi-finals of the Champions League after holding on to their 1-0 aggregate lead from a prior win at the Etihad.

The source of the trouble appeared to originate from an on-pitch altercation following the dismissal of Felipe during the 0-0 draw.

